2020 Area Track Preview
With hope that the 2020 spring sports season is still a go, the LadysmithNews Sports is going to run this year’s area team previews as area teams got in a short first week of practice before the recent lay-off ordered by Gov. Evers.
Ladysmith Track Teams
The Ladysmith track team will once again be led by head coach, Jake Ebner, who is entering his fourth season as the Ladysmith track coach bring with him 14 years of head coach experience. Ebner will be assisted by assistant head coach, Bailey Keeble as well as Troy Gago (sprints/jumps), Kim Rogers (high jump), Amy Wagner (throws) and Brooke Clark (long and triple jump).
Leading the way for the girl’s team this season is junior and returning state qualifier, Kylee Becker. Becker who qualified for the state track meet a season ago placed second in the 300 high hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles as well as qualifying in the triple jump and 3200 relay. Becker is the current school record holder in the 100 and 300 hurdles as well as the triple jump for the Lumberjills.
The Jills also return a wealth of experience with three seniors. Mady Clark, a three time letter winner has competed in 17 of the 18 meet events so far. Will compete in number 18 (discus) this year. Will be coach Ebner’s first athlete to ever accomplish this feat. Clark is also a returning member of the 2019 state qualifying 3200m relay team for the Jills.
Faith Meltz, a three time letter winner and returning state qualifier from a year ago in the 3200m relay will be joined by Kylee Millin who will look to earn her second letter this season under coach Ebner.
Juniors this season joining Becker will be returning state qualifier in the 3200m relay, Maddy Nybakke as well as distance runner, Rachel Sovacool.
This year’s sophomore class is led by Morgan Diamond who placed fourth a year ago in the shot put behind three seniors in the HON. Also will be Holly Rands who was a state qualifying member of the 2019 3200m relay team.
Kendra Cigan, Cora Gerber, Madison Read and Rachel Kostka also look to have brake out season for the Lumberjills in 2020.
On the boy’s side it will be senior, Tru Dupee leading the way as he looks to dual sport in track and baseball for the Lumberjacks.
Sophomores, Blake Prince and Bishop Peterson also look to capitalize on last year’s showing as they get set to compete for the Jacks.
Ladysmith will have the numbers to compete as 30 girls and 15 boys are out this season for coach Ebner and his staff.
Seniors are: Mady Clark, Faith Meltz, Kylee Millin and Alyssa vanDoorn. Juniors are Kylee Becker, Mady Nybakke, Rachel Sovacool, Abby Meltz and Brittney Wiles. Sophomores are: Kendra Cigan, Morgan Diamond, Cora Gerber, Alycia Ewer, Riley Godfrey, Rachel Kostka, Sara Kostka, Holly Rands, Madison Read, Erica Smith and Lizzy Thorpe. Freshman this season are: Alli Clark, Eme Clark, Kellie Duval, Hanah McCarther, Ivy Nees, Elie MisbitTristen Simon, Raemalee Smith and Tori Thorpe.
On the boy’s side are senior, Tru Dupee. Juniors are Daniel Dahlstrom, Colin Dicus and Ren Nees. Sophomores are Aiden Hoyt, Cadyn Makinia, Evan Niles, Bishop Peterson, Blake Prince, Jack and Pete West. Freshman this season are Elijah Hendrick, Eli Rogers, Cole Sanderson and Ethan Stewart. “Last season we had a team that had more upperclassmen than underclassmen. This season, our team has many more underclassmen than upperclassmen. However, that does not mean that we will be any less competitive. We had a fantastic year last season, which included getting 8 athletes to State in 10 different events, our girls team winning its first ever Regional Team title, and bringing home 19 All-Conference medals. While we are definitely going to miss the athletes we lost after last season, we still have many contributors from last season still on the team and we have many newcomers to the high school team who are anxious to contribute starting day one. We are going to be a fun team to watch this season and we are going to have strong talent and depth in almost every event,” coach Ebner concluded.
Flambeau Falcons
The Flambeau Falcons team this season will once again be led by head coach, Chad Gago, who enters his twenty sixth year of coaching track. Gago will be assisted by distance coach, Darrell Gago and Justin Lauber, who will be coaching the throwers for the Falcons.
The Falcons have strong returners this season as sophomore Kristen Lawton, who is the lone returning state qualifier from a year ago in the 400m dash and 3200m run will look to once again punch her ticket to the state meet as she brings with her another year under her belt.
Hailey Opachan, Sophie Hauser, Anna Crick and Ari Brost will also be looked to as leaders this season for the Falcons as coach Gago looks for them to take the next step in their events.
On the boy’s side it is junior, Dalton Lebal leading the way in the throws as sprinter, Riley Ewer and hurdler, Josh Bechtel look to help Lebal lead the way for the Falcon boy’s program this season. “We lost some talented seniors from last years girls team which allowed us to finish second at
regionals and third at sectionals. Rachel Lawton, a state place winner in the 1600m, 3200m, and 800m a year ago leaves big shoes to fill after a great four year career as she is also the school record holder in the 1600 and 3200m runs. Gracie Amidon and Jasmine
Manglos were also sectional qualifiers a year ago and they will be really hard to replace. We have some very talented newcomers that should add some much needed depth to our team. There is a lot of enthusiasm on the team this year. This energy along with the athletes dedication will go along way in determining our success as the season goes on,” stated coach Gago.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell Knights
The Knight this season will be led by Laurie Bowe, who is entering her third year as the head coach for Lake Holcombe/Cornell. Assisting coach Bowe this season are Marcus Leland and Shane Sanderson.
The Knights return Austin Bowe, who was a place winner a year ago at the Regional in the 100 and 200m dashes.
The girls this season are freshman, Paige Kiekhoefer. Sophomores Carly Vavra and Josie Elmberg. Lone junior is Catalina Villapando.
For the boys it is juniors, Austin Bowe, Jason Krupka, Davis Harshman, Jacob Sikora, Jack Porter. Lone sophomore is Brendan Anders. Freshman this season are Jimmy Kane, Dylan Bowe, Avery Turany, Blake Anders, Luke Pettis and Dawson Munson. “We have a lot of new boys out this season and are expeting a top four finish in conference. The girls only have four members, but we are looking for them to compete in their individual events,” stated coach Bowe.
