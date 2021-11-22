Lady Raiders to take the floor under new coach
The Bruce girl’s baskteball team will have a new face on the sideline as Kim Weber will take over the reigns this season as she is looking to senior leadership from her returning seniors to lead the way this season for the Red Raiders.
Lead by Alex Granica, Sammy Hagstrom, Kaela Anderson and Cheyenne Noble, the four seniors will play an large roll this season for coach Weber as she looks to the four seniors to lead on the court for the Raiders.
With Granica, Anderson and junior, Rheanna Hopkins returning, they will look to replace Capri Strom, who graduated a year ago as well as lead a young team that is looking to rebuild the Raider’s girl’s basketball program with hard work and effort. “ This is a great bunch of young ladies ready to work and have great attitudes. I am looking forward to a fun season,” stated coach Weber
Coach Weber is looking for Prairie Farm, Lake Holcombe and Flambeau to be the top three teams to beat this season in the East Lakeland.
Along with the four seniors and Hopkins, the Raiders will suit up 11 total players in freshman Aubrey Sampson, Maddy Kennedy, Nora Schletty, Charley Nobles and Melayna Anderson. Juniors are Hopkins and Julia Zazueta. Seniors are Granica, Hagstrom, Anderson and Noble.
The Raiders are set to head to Webster Nov. 30 for double header action as they get set for the tip-off at 5:45 p.m.
