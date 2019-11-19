Jills look to seniors to lead the way
The Ladysmith Lumberjills come into the 2019-2020 season with lots of excitement and high hopes after a fourth place finish a season ago as they finished 8-6 in the Heart of the North as well as 12-10 overall.
Under head coach, Brad Cody who is assisted by Bethany Meltz and Joel Clark the focus will be on mixing a great core of returners with an eager group of sophomores and freshman to take the court this season.
Leading the way for the Jills will be their four seniors, Emma Dieckman, Kylee Millin, Faith Meltz and Emily Egle along with lone junior Brittney Wiles. Sophomores looking to make a splash this season are Holly Rands, Kamia Silva, Lizzy Thorpe qnd Morgan Diamond. Freshman that could make an immediate impact are Emerson Clark, Allison Clark and Raemalee Smith as they look to add depth in the varisty roster. Freshman that will see action on junior varsity are Cadence Calkins, Ivy Nees, Callie Roazak and Tori Thorpe. “This is the most excitement and positive atmosphere I have seen in a long time. The girls are fired up and excited for the season as is the coaching staff. It is great to see the kids compete and get each other better. It makes for fun practices. These girls are great from the top down. Our seniors are going to be our leaders on the court along with Brittney. The underclassmen are going to add some great effort and attitude that can only make us better as the season goes on. Our motto is simple. Improve every day, and practice with purpose. I just want to see that we are a better team at the end of the year than we were at the start,” stated head coach, Brad Cody.
