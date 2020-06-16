Ladysmith Track team announces 2020 team award
The 2020 virtual track and field season came to an end on Saturday, June 6. Even though there were no meets this season and only six team practices, there were still plenty of dedicated Ladysmith Track & Field athletes who worked hard to improve themselves during this unique season as they completed workouts on their own. Attached are the 2020 Team Award Winners as well as excerpts from the essays they wrote in order to earn their team awards.
High School “Coaches Award”
Faith Meltz, Raemalee Smith, Allison Clark, Emerson Clark, Madison Read, Rachel Sovacool, Holly Rands, Kylee Becker, Kylee Millin, Tristen Simon, Hope Burki, Jack West, Ren Nees, Pete West and Bishop Peterson.
High School “Senior” Award
Faith Meltz and Kylee Millin.
High School “Dedication” Award
Faith Meltz, Emerson Clark, Allison Clark, Abby Meltz, Kylee Millin, Kylee Becker, Holly Rands, Tristen Simon, Rachel Sovacool, Hope Burki, Jack West, Pete West and Bishop Peterson.
High School “Leadership by Example” Award
Faith Meltz, Abby Meltz, Holly Rands, Allison Clark, Emerson Clark, Tristen Simon, Rachel Sovacool, Hope Burki, Kylee Becker, Jack West and Bishop Peterson.
Middle School “Rising Star” Award
Keira Hoyt, Kiara Howard, Sirianna Basham, Grace Pearson, Taylor Ptacek, Katirana Stanger, Gavin Stewart and Timmy Meltz.
Middle Shool “Dedication” Award
Kiara Howard, Grace Pearson, Taylor Ptacek, Katrina Stanger, Sirianna Basham, Keira Hoyt and Timmy Meltz.
Middle School “Leadersip by Example” Award
Kiara Howard, Grace Pearson, Taylor Ptacek, Katrina Stanger and Keira Hoyt.
In addition to the Team Award Winners, I also want to highlight a few other notable accomplishments from some athletes this season:
Grace Pearson (7th grade) earned 104 participation points
Allison Clark (9th grade) earned 102 participation points
Emerson Clark (9th grade) earned 101 participation points
Rachel Sovacool (11th grade) completed the assigned workout every day during this virtual season.
Hope Burki (9th grade) completed the assigned workout every day during the virtual season.
Congratulations to all of our athletes who worked hard to improve themselves this season!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.