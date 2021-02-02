Falcons secure Lakeland title
The Flambeau girl’s basketball secured the East Lakeland Conference title last week as they moved to 10-0 in conference with two wins last week over Bruce and New Auburn.
Last Monday the Falcons had three girls in double digits in their 46-40 victory over the Bruce Red Raiders.” We started out slow and had to work for every basket through the night. Bruce had a good game plan and it almost got them the win. We were able to hold them off with some strong rebounding by Kristen Lawton pulling down 14 rebounds and dumping in 19 points. Abby Bratanich added 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Sophie Hauser again had a big game for us with 10 points. It was nice to get three girls in double digits on the night,” head coach, Mandy Bratanich pointed out.
With less the 24 hours the Falcons were back on the court at home as they hosted the New Auburn Trojans in the first game of a double header that saw the Falcons down the Trojans 48-33. “Again we started out slow and had to find some way to bring more energy to the floor. After halftime the Falcons seemed to step it up a notch getting some steals and quick buckets to get a little breathing room,” coach Bratnich concluded.
It was Lawton, Bratanich and Hauser all in double digits for the second straight night as Bratanich led with 15 points, Hauser scored 14 points and Lawton ended the night with 13 points.
The Falcons will look to finish the regular season up this Friday at home as they take on Birchwood as they look to get set to open up the WIAA tournament next week at home against Cornell.
