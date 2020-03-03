Vollendorf finishes season at state tournament
When anyone qualifies for the state wrestling tournament as a freshman, the only thing on their mind is to get back and get on the podium as that was Derick Vollendorf’s goal this past season for the junior.
After qualifying as a freshman two season’s ago, Vollendorf has done nothing but put his hard hat on and go to work as the talented 120 pound junior set out to get to Madison after missing out a season ago with a fourth place finsh as a sophomore.
As a number three seed coming out of the Edgar Sectional, Vollendorf was matched up against Tarrin Riley of Minneral Point, who had a 21-9 record against Vollendorf’s 35-10 record.
The match found Vollendorf on the wrong end of a 10-5 decision as his season came to an end as he finished out his junior season with a record of 35-11.
The accomplishment of getting back to state is a huge one oin itself, but it is the road that Vollendorf had to take at two of the toughest weight classes this season as he dropped down from 126 pounds to qualify at 120 pounds.
Vollendorf had to defeat wrestlers who had beaten him earlier this season and put in the work necessary to show not only his coaches, family and fans what his heart is about, but also shows the younger wrestlers in the Ladysmith program how determination, heart and hard work pay-off when you set your goals and stick to a plan to reach them.
Vollendorf has one season left as a Lumberjack wrestler and one can bet they will see this young man putting in the work to not only make on final trip to the state tournament next season, but to also finish on the podium to cap off what is already a outstanding career as a Ladysmith Lumberjack wrestler.
