2019 Heart of the North All-Conference Volleyball

2019

Heart of the North

All-Conference Volleyball

FIRST TEAM

Name      School    Position    Year

Julia Wirth     Barron     Setter     Senior

Larissa Fossum     Bloomer     Outside Hitter     Senior

Josie Kostner     Bloomer     Libero     Junior

Emma Krejci     Bloomer     Middle     Senior

Jamey Crotteau     Cameron     Outside Hitter     Senior

Bri Klamunde     Cameron     Setter     Soph

Ania Hyatt     Cumberland     Middle Hitter     Senior

Faith Meltz     Ladysmith     Setter/R Hitter     Senior

SECOND TEAM

Name      School    Position    Year

Megan Bartlett     Barron     Libero     Junior

Chloe Miller     Barron     Middle Hitter     Senior

Ramsey Kraczek     Cameron     Middle Hitter     Senior

Greta Jorstad     Chetek-Weye     Middle Hitter/S     Soph

Emily Egle     Ladysmith     Setter/R Hitter     Senior

Abby Meltz     Ladysmith     Outside Hitter     Junior

Brynn Erickson     Northwestern     Outside Hitter     Fresh

Brooke Ogren     Northwestern     Middle Blocker     Senior

Kara Romportl     Spooner     Setter     Senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Name      School    Position    Year

Izzy Johnson     Barron     Outside Hitter     Junior

Gracie Smith     Barron     Outside Hitter     Junior

Rylie Jarr     Bloomer     Setter     Senior

Emma Seibel     Bloomer     Outside Hitter     Senior

Bailey Engelstad     Cameron     Middle     Junior

Kamyree Heggedahl     Cameron     Outside Hitter     Junior

Anna Schmitt     Hayward     Setter     Senior

Rian Engelhardt     Ladysmith     Outside Hitter     Senior

Jaydon Goette     Northwestern     Right Hitter     Senior

Camryn Dezek     Spooner     Libero     Senior

    

Players are listed alphabetically by schools

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.