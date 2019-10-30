2019
Heart of the North
All-Conference Volleyball
FIRST TEAM
Name School Position Year
Julia Wirth Barron Setter Senior
Larissa Fossum Bloomer Outside Hitter Senior
Josie Kostner Bloomer Libero Junior
Emma Krejci Bloomer Middle Senior
Jamey Crotteau Cameron Outside Hitter Senior
Bri Klamunde Cameron Setter Soph
Ania Hyatt Cumberland Middle Hitter Senior
Faith Meltz Ladysmith Setter/R Hitter Senior
SECOND TEAM
Name School Position Year
Megan Bartlett Barron Libero Junior
Chloe Miller Barron Middle Hitter Senior
Ramsey Kraczek Cameron Middle Hitter Senior
Greta Jorstad Chetek-Weye Middle Hitter/S Soph
Emily Egle Ladysmith Setter/R Hitter Senior
Abby Meltz Ladysmith Outside Hitter Junior
Brynn Erickson Northwestern Outside Hitter Fresh
Brooke Ogren Northwestern Middle Blocker Senior
Kara Romportl Spooner Setter Senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Name School Position Year
Izzy Johnson Barron Outside Hitter Junior
Gracie Smith Barron Outside Hitter Junior
Rylie Jarr Bloomer Setter Senior
Emma Seibel Bloomer Outside Hitter Senior
Bailey Engelstad Cameron Middle Junior
Kamyree Heggedahl Cameron Outside Hitter Junior
Anna Schmitt Hayward Setter Senior
Rian Engelhardt Ladysmith Outside Hitter Senior
Jaydon Goette Northwestern Right Hitter Senior
Camryn Dezek Spooner Libero Senior
Players are listed alphabetically by schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.