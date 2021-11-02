Lumberjacks finish 11th at state
The Ladysmith Boys Cross Country team competed at the State Meet on Saturday, October 30th, at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. They competed in the Division 3 Race which featured 16 qualifying teams along with 40 individual qualifiers for a total of 149 runners.
The Ladysmith boys team finished in 11th place. This ties their finish at the 2020 State Meet. All of the boys ran extremely well and were constantly improving their position in the race from beginning to end. Throughout the entire meet, these boys were excellent representatives of Ladysmith High School,” head coach, Jake Ebner pointed out.
Coach Ebner went on to add the following by stating, “With their State Meet appearance and high GPAs, the boys team will once again earn recognition from the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association for Academic All-State both as a team and individuals. Last year, this boys team had the highest GPA average of all D3 boys teams that competed at the State Meet. They hope to achieve that honor again this year once all the data has been collected.”
Leading the way Saturday at the state meet for the Lumberjacks was Gavin Stewart with a time of 18:06 which placed him 55 ot of 149 runner. He was 24th out of 109 in the team placing. His first mile split was 5:35, the second mile split was six minutes and his final 1.125 mile split was 6:31.
Next for the jacks was senior, Blake Prince finishing in a time of 18:37 which placed him 78 ot of 149 runner. He was 40th out of 109 in the team placing. His first mile split was 5:37, the second mile split was 6:12 and his final 1.125 mile split was 6:48.
Eli Rogers went on to finish in a time of 18:51 which placed him 93 out of 149 runner. He was 55th out of 109 in the team placing. His first mile split was 5:42, the second mile split was 6:18 and his final 1.125 mile split was 6:51.
Ethan Stewart finished in 18:55, which placed him 97 out of 149 runner. He was 59h out of 109 in the team placing. His first mile split was 5:42, the second mile split was 6:19 and his final 1.125 mile split was 6:54.
Senior, Pete West finished in 19:01, which placed him 101 out of 149 runner. He was 63rd out of 109 in the team placing. His first mile split was 5:43, the second mile split was 6:21 and his final 1.125 mile split was 6:57.
Bishop Peterson finished his final race as a Lumberjack in 19:42, which placed him 128 out of 149 runner. He was 90th out of 109 in the team placing. His first mile split was 5:55, the second mile split was 6:33 and his final 1.125 mile split was 7:13.
Jack West went on to run a 21:01 in his final race in purple and gold, which placed him 145 out of 149 runner. He was 105th out of 109 in the team placing. His first mile split was 6:05, the second mile split was 7:01 and his final 1.125 mile split was 7:54.
“This race was the last high school cross country race for four of the senior boys on this team. All four of these boys competed in last year’s State Meet as well. They were also on the 2019 team that just missed qualifying for the State Meet by nine points. These boys are going to be greatly missed and will be extremely tough to replace. Their hard work and dedication to the program helped to end a 50 year team absence from the State Meet and a 52 year drought in between HON Conference Championships. Below is a short recap of each boy’s cross country career,” stated head coach Jake Ebner.
Coach Ebner went on to point out some of the seniors highlights below.
Blake Prince
-Throughout his HS career, he has been our team’s top finisher 6 times at meets
-Earned All-Conference Honors for the 2nd time in his HS career this season, with his 6th place finish
-If the team had not qualified for the State Meet this year, Blake would have qualified as an Individual
Pete West
-2019 Co-newcomer of the Year
-Earned All-Conference Honors for the first time this season with he best race ever at the Conference Meet, where his finished in 9th place
-Throughout his HS career, he has been our team’s top finisher 3 times at meets
Jack West
-2019 Co-newcomer of the Year
-2020 Coaches Award
-Throughout his HS career, he has been our team’s top finisher 3 times at meets
Bishop Peterson
-7:23 faster from his first year to this year
-His first year he was our 8th runner and didn’t get to participate in end of the season meets
-He made it his goal the last two year to be a contributing member of this year and has been very valuable to the team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.