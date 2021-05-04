Jacks swept in double header against Barron
The Ladysmith Lumberjack baseball team opened up the 2021 season at home last Thursday night as they held a double header against the Barron Bears.
In the opener, the Jacks fell in seven innings as the Bears bland Ladysmith 5-0.
Houston Dennis opened on the mound for the Jacks as he lasted three innings before Brandon Walters and Carter Millin took the mound. Dennis had four stike outs as Walters had one.
In the second of two games it was the Lumberjacks out hitting the bEars seven to five in a come from behind victory for the Bears as they found them selves down three in the final inning as the Jacks scored five runs in the second inning, two in the third and one in the fourth and seventh innings.
Barron went on to score four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as they were down by three to take the sweep of the lumberjacks with a score of 10-9.
The Lumberjacks were lead by Brady Ingersol’s two hits and two RBIs, Wlaters also had two RBIs on the night as Grant Rydlund had two hits for Ladysmith.
Ingersol started off on the mound for the Jacks as he pitched three innings, striking out three Bears before Mitchell Lehman came in striking out three batters.
Ladysmith is on the road Thursday in Northwestern before returning Saturday for a double header against Cameron at 11 a.m. and then off to Cumberland next Tuesday,
