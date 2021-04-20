Heart O’ North Academic All Conference announced
The Heart O’ North Conference schools proudly recognize outstanding academic performances of students enrolled in its member schools. As part of this recognition each year, school administrators identify three graduating seniors named the Academic All-Conference Team. The selections are based on cumulative grade point averages, ACT or SAT scores, participation in school activities, organizations, programs, and community service. The students named to this team represent an exemplar standard of student achievement, leadership, co-curricular participation, community involvement and are typically the highest achievers in their class.
Three Lumberjills were named to the academic team as Jacqueline Wallin, Olivia Bunton and Abigail Meltz all earned the award.
Wallin is the daughter of Jeffrey and Becky Wallin. Bunton is the daughter of Matt and Leah Bunton and Meltz is the daughter of Josh and Bethany Meltz.
