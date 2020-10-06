Falcons fall in opener to Unity
The Flambeau football team took to the road to finally open up the 2020 football season and it was all Unity from the opening quarter as they outscored the Falcons 48-0 in the first three quarters before Flambeau scored their first touchdown in the final quarter by Riley Ewer.
Ewer led the offensively on the ground as the junior back rushed for 49 yards and a score. Cavan Ford was the second leading rusher with 11 yards on the night. Ben Kopacz finished the night with five receptions for 53 yards as Josh Bechtel finished 6 for 11 for 53 yards in the air.
Dawson Kauffman led the defense in tackles with 8.5 total, with four solo and nine assists. Ben Kopacz finished with six tackles, four solo and four assists. Ewer finished with 5.5 tackels, three solo and five assists. The Falcons forced two turnovers on the night as Blake Moore had an interception and Kopacz forced a fumble.
The Falcons come home this Friday as they get set to host the Webster Tigers in Lakelnad Conference action with opening kick-off set for 7 P.M.
