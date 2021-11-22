DRIVING THE BASELINE – Lake Holcombe’s Brody Miller looked to drive the baseline last week as the Chieftains were in Flambeau to take on the Falcons in middle school basketball action before heading into the Thanksgiving break. – Photo by Todd Roehl
The Ladysmith News
Rusk County Shopper
Local Legals
Northwoods Escape
Special Graduation Section
- To view this e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.