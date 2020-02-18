Jacks get back in the win column
The Ladysmith boy’s basketball team got back on track last Tuesday night as they took on Spooner in conference action inside the confines of the Ladysmith Gymnasium.
The Jacks jumped out to a 25-12 first half lead and maintained their lead in the second half by out scoring Spooner 32-29 as they went on to a 54-44 victory at home.
Three Lumberjacks went on to finish in double digits as Carter Closs led the way with 16 points. Peyton Rogers went on to finish with 13 points as Eli Rogers ended the night with 10 points. Tru Dupee had six points as well on the nigh as Spencer Draghi chipped in with five points.
The Jacks are looking to wind down the regular season as they have two games left on their schedule as they will be on the road for one of those this Thursday night as they head to Bloomer to take on the Blackhawks.
