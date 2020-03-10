Jacks cage Tigers in OT, fall in semi-final
The Ladysmith boy’s basketball set out to do something they haven’t done since 2012 and that was win a play-off game as they took the floor last night in front of the Lumberjack faithful to take on the Webster Tigers in level 1 of the WIAA play-offs.
From the opening tip-off the two teams were battling as both teams were physical battling back and forth on the scoreboard as Webster took the 27-25 lead into the locker room at half.
In the second half it was the Lumberjacks out scoring Webster 21-19 to send the game into overtime, which is where the Jacks went on to finish off the Tigers to pick up the play-off victory 58-53 to advance to Friday night’s match up in Unity.
Peyton Rogers went on to finish with a team high 26 points to lead the way for the Lumberjacks as Spencer Draghi also finished in double digits dropping 15 points as Carter Closs chipped in with nine points in the victory.
On Friday night the Jacks made the long trip to take on Unity as they found themselves down 11 points at the half as they trailed 24-13 heading into the locker room. In the second half the Eagles kept up their pace as they out scored the Jacks 36-21, ending the Lumberjacks much improved season in many years with an overall record of 12-12 as well as 7-9 in Heart O’ North play.
As for Friday night, it was Peyton Rogers leading the way as he finished with 15 points. Draghi went on to score seven as Eli Rogers chipped in with six.
It was the end of five senior’s careers as Peyton Rogers, Tru Dupee, Carter Closs, Braden Evjen and Spencer Draghi all put on the Lumberajck jersey one final time as basketball players. All five leave a tremendous mark on the turn around of the Ladysmith boy’s basketball program in the past three years as they have come from trying to compete, to competing, to now this year winning games for head coach, Brian Rogers and staff.
