Hayshakers win opener
The Tony Hayshakers opened the 2021 season this past Sunday as they made the travel north to take on the Washburn Sharptails.
The Hayshakers got off to a hot start with an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Sharptails answered with three runs to take the lead heading into the second inning.
After three scoreless innings, the Hayshakers tide the score in the top of the fifth and took the lead with a four run inning in the top of the seventh.
The Sharptails did their best in the bottom of the eighth with two runs, but the Hayshakers did what needed to be done as they went on to hold on for the 7-5 victory.
Bryce Meverden was 2 for 4 on the day with two homeruns, and three RBIs. Ethan Martin also had three runs batted in.Tru Dupee and Nate Roach each had two hits and Chase Groothousen drove in one run in the Hayshaker victory.
Dakota Herrmann went seven innings to pick up the victory on the mound, giving up just three earned runs as he struck out six.
Roach came in to pick up the save as he went the final two innings.
