The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today released the 2022 stocking numbers for inland waterbodies and the Great Lakes. Over six million fish were stocked in 2022 to fill stocking quotas established by fisheries biologists.
Every year, the DNR raises millions of yearling and fingerling fish to stock into waterbodies across the state. Stocking helps boost natural fish populations, maintain or restore existing fisheries, and support recreational fishing opportunities. Stocking is also used to evaluate management actions or propagation techniques.
DNR fish crews stocked these species into inland waters across the state in 2022.
2022 INLAND STOCKING SUMMARY
Species
Total Number Stocked
Brook trout
232,896
Brown trout
315,981
Lake sturgeon
12,421
Lake trout
78,099
Largemouth bass
114,241
Muskellunge
41,970
Northern pike
48,181
Rainbow trout
267,198
Walleye
1,588,918
Below is a list of the fish stocked into Lake Michigan (LM), Lake Superior (LS) and their tributaries in 2022.
2022 GREAT LAKES STOCKING SUMMARY
Species
Total Number Stocked
Brook trout (LM)
50,021
Brown trout
475,701 (LM)
140,839 (LS)
Chinook salmon (LM)
893,650
145,095*
Coho salmon (LM)
412,273
Lake sturgeon (LM)
4,185
Lake trout (LS)
88,027
Muskellunge (LM)
3,029
Steelhead (LM)
850,772
150,497*
Splake (LS)
47,770
Walleye (LS)
109,850
*These fish were raised by the Michigan DNR and were stocked by Wisconsin DNR staff. They helped supplement Wisconsin DNR stocking quotas but are not included in the Wisconsin DNR’s stocking database.
These numbers include large fingerling walleye purchased by the DNR from private growers or tribal hatcheries that contributed to filling walleye stocking quotas. These numbers do not include fish supplied by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the stocking of fry or any other private or tribal hatchery stocking events.
Visit the DNR’s stocking database to view stocking data from previous years or stocking numbers for a specific location.
