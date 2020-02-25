Lady Raiders fall to Panthers
The Bruce girl’s basketball team was on the road last week as they traveled to Prairie Farm to take on the Panthers.
The Panthers jumped out fast in the first half and took a big 47-10 lead into the locker room at the half.
The second half saw the Raiders fight back but were out scored 27-19 as they fell on the road to the Panthers by the score of 74-29.
Capri Strom led the way for Bruce with 11 points and eight rebounds as Alex Ganica finished with six points.
The Raiders enter the WIAA play-offs this week as they took on Owen-Withee Tuesday on the road in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.