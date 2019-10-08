Falcons edge Chieftains, fall in Cornell
The Flambeau volleyball team had their work cut out last week as they had back to back games south of Tony as they traveled to Lake Holcombe and Cornell for Lakeland Conference action.
On Tuesday the Falcons entered an energetic atmosphere as the Chieftains hosted Flambeau on Pink Night as they helped raise awareness in the fight against cancer.
It was all Chieftains in the first set as they took the 25-12 victory. The Falcons went on to win the second set 25-19, only to fall in the third set 12-25 to the Chieftains who came to play. With the match on the line the Falcons came together as they won the fourth set in dramatic fashion 25-23 and took home the victory in the final set by the score of 15-7 to defeat Lake Holcombe 3-2. “We really had to dig deep Tuesday night and it defined who we are as a team. I give the girls a lot of credit as they could of folded and gave up, but the dug deep and found a way. That is anything in life when things may not go your way. You have to either dig deep and find a way or find an excuse. Tuesday our girls found a way in a tough environment and came out with a big conference victory on the road,” stated head coach Karleigh Cody.
Georgia Groothousen led the way with seven kills at the net as Emily Dean had five. Dean also finished with four ace serves. Leading the way in digs was Madie Martin with 18 on the night as Georgia Groothousen had 17 and Emma Allard finished with eleven.
On Thursday night the Falcons had another tough task as they traveled to Cornell to take on the lady Chiefs in what turned into the second conference loss of the season for the Falcons as they fell in four sets by the scores of 9-25, 11-25, 25-20 and 16-25.
The Falcons return home Thursday night as they host the Bruce Red Raiders with varsity starting at 7:15 p.m.
