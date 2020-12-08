Bruce boys set for new season under new coach
The Bruce boy’s basketball team will have a new look on the floor and on the sidelines as they get set to open the 2020 season under first year head coach Ed Lanzer.
After a fourth place finish a year ago in the East Lakeland Conference where the Red Raiders finished 6-6 and 12-12 overall they will look to replace Dexter Roatch and Brady Gauthier, who they lost to graduation with a team of young talent led by top returners Chris and Dan Brockman.
With sixteen players out for this year’s team, coach Lanzer will have several talented upper class men to turn to, but will have to overcome an early loss to Leo Zimmer as he will be unavailable due to a season ending leg injury.
Lanzer feels New Auburn, Lake Holcombe will be a couple of the top teams in the conference as he will look for his team to compete at the top of the conference come season’s end. “We have a very optimistic outlook heading into our first game, we are tempered by the loss of starting junior Leo Zimmer who suffered a season-ending injury during the first week of practice that will allow for someone to step in and fill his role. Dom Tinker’s status remains uncertain at this point, but we are pleased with the athleticism and work-ethic of the team, and looking forward to a successful season, with depth and experience being our major question marks,” coach Franzer stated.
This year’s team opened up the 2020 season Tuesday night at home against Birchwood, last year’s conference champions and will be home on Monday, Dec. 14 when they host the Cornell Chiefs.
This year’s Red Raider team will be made up of seniors Drew Chafer, McCoy Manske and Dan Brockman. Juniors are Dom Tinker, Leo Zimmer and Chris Brockman. Sophomores are Tyler Bader, Dylan Trott, Matt Popowich, Jake Thome and Corbin Dechane. This year’s frewhman for the Red Raiders are Jonah van Doorn, Carter Golat, Tom Chafer, Ryan Popowich and Brady Trott.
