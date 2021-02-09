Jills down Tigers on senior night
The Ladysmith girl’s basketball team sent their lone senior off with a victory in her last home game as the Lumberjills celebrated the career of Brittney Wiles last Tuesday night.
It was a first half that saw the Jills take a large lead that shruck towards the end of the half, but a long range three pointer from almost half court by sophomore, Raemalee Smith put the Jills up six as they took a 30-24 lead into the locker room at half time.
Smith was the leading scorer in the first half with 15 points as both Emerson Clark and Kamia Silva both had three points for the Jills.
In the second half it was the Jills out scoring the Tigers 36-29 behind the play of Smith as she went on to finish the night with 32 points to pick up the huge victory over Northwestern at home.
Behind Smith’s 32 points, it was Silva with 13 points as Holly Rand finished with eight and Emerson Clark scored six points.
The Jills capped off the week with a conference victory over Cumberland 51-45 as Ladysmith closed out the regular season 11-8 overall and 11-5 in conference play as they finished in fourth place in the Heart O’ North standings heading into the WIAA play-off to take on Hurley on the road.
