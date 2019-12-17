Jills shoot down Comets, fall short against Tigers
The Ladysmith girl’s basketball had a pair of conference games last week as they traveled to Cameron last Tuesday night to take on the Comets before returning home on Friday night to take on the Northwestern Tigers.
On Tuesday night, the Jills got off to a hot start as they found themselves ahead at the half, 30-12 over the Comets.
In the second half the Jills once again outscored the Comets 23-17 as they went on to a convincing 53-29 victory on the road.
Emma Dieckman was the Jills leading scorer as she finished with 18 points as Brittney Wiles scored twelve. Emily Egle ended the night with nine points asa Raemalee Smith chipped in with six point in the Jills victory
On Friday night the Jills played host to the Northwestern Tigers and found themselves digging themselves out of a hole as they were down at one point in the first half 20-6 to the Tigers.
The JIlls seemed to calm down and gain their composure in the second half as they mounted a comeback, but fell just short to the Tigers by a score of 60-55.
The Jills finish up their 2019 half of their schedule this week as they travel to Cumberland to take on the Beavers this Thursday before enjoying a break over the holidays to prepare to head to Colfax on Jan. 2 to take on the Vikings in non-conference action. The Jills currently sit at 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Heart O’ North Conference play.
