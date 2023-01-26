Waupaca County CWD

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Waupaca County in the town of Harrison, within 10 miles of the Shawano, Marathon and Portage County borders. The deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe and is the first confirmed wild CWD-positive deer detection in Waupaca County.

The DNR and the Waupaca County Deer Advisory Council will be hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held at:

