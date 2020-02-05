Chieftains drop three straight
The Lake Holcombe boy’s basketball team ran into a bit of a buzz saw last week after rattling off seven straight victories to start the 2020 half of the season with three straight losses.
On Monday the Chieftains were home against the Luck Cardinals As the Cardinals took a 38-30 first half lead and turned it into a 76-56 victory over Lake Holcombe.
Three Cheiftains were in double digits in scoring as Kaden Kinney led the way with 18 points as Kaden Crank finished with 13 points. Brock Flater went on to finish the night with 11 points in the Chieftains home loss to Luck.
Last Tuesday night the Chieftains found themselves down 33-24 at the half, trailing to the Birchwood Bobcats, who went on to a 57-45 victory in Lake Holcombe.
Crank was the Cheiftain’s leading scorer with 14 points as Jarred Jiskra finished with 12 points.
On Friday night the Cheiftains hosted Rib Lake who took a 30-23 lead into halftime and ran away with the 87-52 victory in non-conference play in Holcombe.
Kinney led the way with 14 points as Crank and Jiskra both finished with 12 points in the Cheiftains loss at home.
The Cheiftains are currently 10-5 as they get set to return home this Thursday to take on the Flambeau Falcons and then head to Elmwood/Plum City Monday as they inch closer to the WIAA play-offs.
