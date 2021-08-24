Ladysmith XC sets high expectations
The 2021 Ladysmith cross country team is coming off a big season a year ago after qualifying for the State Cross Country Meet as a team on the boys side under head coach, Jake Ebner who is entering his thirteenth season of coaching.
Ebner will look to assistants Bailey Naas and Kayla Gago as they attempt to improve on their third place finish on the boy’s side and seventh place finish for the girls in the Heart O’ North Conference.
Key returners on the boy’s side are Blake Prince, Bishop Peterson, Jack West, Eli Rogers and Ethan Stewart. They will look to new comers Ashton Gwiazda, William Teeters and Gavin Stewart to help fill in the slots needed as the season progresses.
On the girl’s side, key returners are Hope Burki, Raemalee Smith, Payton Wold and Taylor Ptacek with new comer, freshman Grace Pearson looking to have a break out season in her first varsity season.” Last season saw the Ladysmith boys team winning the Sub-Sectional Meet at Webster and finishing as Sectional Runner-up at Cameron in their path to qualifying for the State Meet as a team for the first time in 50 years. At the State Meet they finished in 11th place and academically had the highest combined GPA of any D3 boys team at the State Meet. This year’s team returns the top 6 boys from last year’s team and the boys have their eyes on winning the HON Conference Meet at Ashland and the WIAA Sectional Meet at Phillips this season. Expect several of these boys to earn individual All-Conference honors and jockey around from meet to meet as to who will be the top runner on the team. While the boys focus this season will be more on the team aspect of Cross Country, the girls will be focused more on the individual aspect of Cross Country. After four very successful middle school seasons, Grace Pearson will compete at the high school level for the first time this season. Pearson and teammate Raemalee Smith, who was last year’s team MVP, have their sights set on end of the season achievements. The rest of the girls on the team should help round out a respectable team this season,” stated coach Ebner.
