2020 LadysmithNews All-Area Football

2020

LadysmithNews

All-Area Football

 OFFENSE

PlayerSchoolPositionYear

Chris BrockmanBruceUtility                        11

Drew ChaferBruceDE           12

Dom TinkerBruceLB                 11

Josh BechtelFlambeauCB                12

Riley EwerFlambeauRB/FS                         11

Ben KopaczFlambeauWR/FS                        12

Dawson KauffmanFlambeauOL/LB                         11

Dalton LebalFlambeauOL12

Ryan LybertFlambeauOL/DL                         12

Blake MooreFlambeauCB               11

Harley OpachanFlambeauTE/DE                         11

Brady IngersolLadysmithUtility                          10

Adam MartinLadysmithOL12

Grant RydlundLadysmithTE/DL                         11

Wade Stanger                 LadysmithOL/DL                         12

Brandon WaltersLadysmithCB12

Sam EwerLake HolcombeOLB11

Colton MinnickLake HolcombeQB11

Tate SaurweinLake HolcombeRB/LB12

 

 

 

The Ladysmith New’s All-Area team is selected by Todd Roehl with input from participating area coaches with the sole purpose to celebrate kids for their accomplishments, attitudes, teamwork, sportsmanship and efforts in competition. 

Players are listed alphabetically by school

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.