2020
LadysmithNews
All-Area Football
OFFENSE
PlayerSchoolPositionYear
Chris BrockmanBruceUtility 11
Drew ChaferBruceDE 12
Dom TinkerBruceLB 11
Josh BechtelFlambeauCB 12
Riley EwerFlambeauRB/FS 11
Ben KopaczFlambeauWR/FS 12
Dawson KauffmanFlambeauOL/LB 11
Dalton LebalFlambeauOL12
Ryan LybertFlambeauOL/DL 12
Blake MooreFlambeauCB 11
Harley OpachanFlambeauTE/DE 11
Brady IngersolLadysmithUtility 10
Adam MartinLadysmithOL12
Grant RydlundLadysmithTE/DL 11
Wade Stanger LadysmithOL/DL 12
Brandon WaltersLadysmithCB12
Sam EwerLake HolcombeOLB11
Colton MinnickLake HolcombeQB11
Tate SaurweinLake HolcombeRB/LB12
The Ladysmith New’s All-Area team is selected by Todd Roehl with input from participating area coaches with the sole purpose to celebrate kids for their accomplishments, attitudes, teamwork, sportsmanship and efforts in competition.
Players are listed alphabetically by school
