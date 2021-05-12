SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Abigail Bratanich

Name: Abigail Bratanich
School: Flambeau High School
Sports: Golf, Basketball, Softball, Track & Field
Awards/Accolades: Golf: Sectional Qualifier 3, Lowest Average, All conference 2, and Lowest score on an 18. Basketball: Most Assists 3, Captain, 1st Team all Conference, and Best Field Goal Percentage. Track & Field: Coaches award 2
Biggest Influence on your athletic/school career: My biggest influence on my school career were all of the teachers I had. The biggest influence on my athletic career was my determination to make the varsity teams and to make it to state in one of the sports I participated in.
What’s the one thing that you have taken away from being a student/athlete? That school comes first no matter what.
Looking back, what advice would you give to all the future athletes that have aspirations of being great athletes? To never give up on your goals and to work hard in school so you can participate in the sports you would love to do, and to have fun while playing.
What do you hope to be remembered for? I hope to be remembered for my dedication to each sport that I have played.
What are your biggest/best moments or memories of your playing career? Some of the best memories I have are all of the friendships I made while in these sports.
Plans for after high school. My plans for after high school are to attend college at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire to get a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. While doing so I will be on the UWEC Women’s Golf team.
