DNR grant

 Wisconsin DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for the Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (Angler R3) grant program. Funding from the grant program is used to help grow the number of anglers in Wisconsin and expand angling activities.

Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.

