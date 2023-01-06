The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for the Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (Angler R3) grant program. Funding from the grant program is used to help grow the number of anglers in Wisconsin and expand angling activities.
Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.
“The goal of this grant is to help people connect with their fisheries and to build a relationship with the lakes and streams close to home,” said Theresa Stabo, DNR Angler Outreach Program Specialist
Past grant recipient projects include:
- High schools partnering with elementary schools to share fishing experiences
- Veterans’ groups focused on using the healing powers of flowing water
- Neighborhood centers where residents are underrepresented in the fishing community
- Organizations providing fishing experiences for people with physical limitations
- Nature centers that include fishing in their programming
The deadline to submit grant applications is 11:59 p.m. CST on Feb. 15, 2023.
To review the application and guidelines, visit the Angler R3 grant program webpage and click on the “applying” tab. Click here.
