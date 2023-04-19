CWD

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Winnebago County in the town of Nepeuskun. This positive is also within 10 miles of the Waushara County, Green Lake County and Fond du Lac County borders.

The deer was a three-year-old doe, reported sick and dispatched by the local sheriff’s department, and is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Winnebago County.

