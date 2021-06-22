Jills claim Sectional Title, Ladysmith advances to state in eight events
The Ladysmith track teams entered the WIAA Regional and Sectional last week with the goal to keep their season alive to be able to compete at this weekend’s WIAA State Tournament in La Crosse. The Ladysmith Track & Field team competed against 10 other teams at the Regional Meet in Cadott on Monday, June 14th. These schools included: Athens, Bruce, Cadott, Flambeau Gilman, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Owen-Withee, Prentice, Rib Lake, and Thorp. All individuals and relays placing in the top 4 in their event move onto the Sectional Meet in Cameron on Thursday, June 17th to compete for a chance to advance to the State Meet.
The Lumberjills claimed the team title with 174.5 points over second place Cadott with 110 points and third place, Athens with 74.5 points. The Lumberjacks took second with 74 points behind Cadott with 127 points.
First place finishers for Ladysmith were Kylee Becker -in the 300m Hurdles and Triple Jump. Allison Clark in the Long Jump. Pete West in the 800m Run. Daniel Dahlstrom in the 110m Hurdles. The girls 4x100m Relay of Raemalee Smith, Emerson Clark, Cora Gerber and Holly Rands.The girls 4x200m Relay made up of Allison Clark, Holly Rands, Emerson Clark and Raemalee Smith. the girls 4x400m Relay made up of Allison Clark, Emerson Clark, Raemalee Smith and Kylee Becker. The girls 4x800m Relay made up of Katrina Stanger, Madi Kempen, Rachel Sovacool and Rachel Kostka. The boys 4x400m Relay made up of Bishop Peterson, Daniel Dahlstrom, Blake Prince and Pete West. The boys 4x800m Relay made up of Ethan Stewart, Blake Prince, Bishop Peterson and Pete West.
Second place winners at the regional were Rachel Kostka in the 800m Run, Kylee Becker in 100m Hurdles, Emerson Clark in the Pole Vault, Allison Clark in the Triple Jump, Tori Thorpe in the Shot Put, Bishop Peterson in the 400m Dash, Blake Prince in the 800m Run and Daniel Dahlstrom in the 300m Hurdles.
Advancing as third place finishers were Holly Rands in the 200m Dash, Elle Nisbit in the Discus and Blake Prince in the Triple Jump.
Fourth place qualifiers were Madi Kempen in the 800m Run, Rachel Sovacool in the 3200m Run, Raemalee Smith in the Long Jump and Elle Nisbit in the Shot Put.
The girls 4x400m Relay -broke a school record Tuesday with a time of 4:14.65. Members of the team are Allison Clark, Emerson Clark, Raemalee Smith and Kylee Becker.
On Thursday last week, the Ladysmith track & field team competed against the top Division 3 track and field athletes from 45 other teams in northwestern Wisconsin at the Sectional Meet in Cameron. All individuals and relays placing in the top 4 in their event move onto the State Meet in La Crosse on Thursday, June 24th.
The Lumberjills went on to claim the team title with 74 points ahead of second place Glenwood City with 57.5 and third place, Unity with 51 points.
Advancing to La Crosse with first place finishes were Kylee Becker in the 100m and 300m Hurdles. The girls 4x100m Relay team of Raemalee Smith, Emerson Clark, Cora Gerber, Holly Rands, Sara Kostka and Madi Kempen as well as the girls 4x200m Relay team of Allison Clark, Holly Rands, Emerson Clark and Raemalee Smith.
Second place finishers advancing the state were Kylee Becker in the triple Jump. The girls 4x400m Relay team of Allison Clark, Emerson Clark, Raemalee Smith, Kylee Becker, Cora Gerber and Rachel Kostka as well as the
boys 4x800m Relay team of Bishop Peterson, Blake Prince, Ethan Stewart, Pete West, Riley Anderson and Ren Nees.
Allison Clark qualified for the state meet in the long jump as a third place finish for the Lumberjills.
Three school records were broken Thursday as Kylee Becker jumped 35’6.5” in the triple jump. The girls 4x400m Relay team of Allison Clark, Emerson Clark, Raemalee Smith and Kylee Becker ran a 4:13.26. The boy’s 3200m relay team of Bisho Peterson, Blake Prince, Ethan Stewart and Pete West ran a 8:45.12.
The 2021 State Track & Field Championships are this Thursday- through Saturday, June 24-26 with Division three taking the track on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.