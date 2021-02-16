Raiders fall in Regional to Holcombe
The Bruce Red Raiders opened up the WIAA Play-offs last week with their five girls as they headed to Lake Holcombe to take on the Chieftains for the third time this season.
The Raiders found themselves down at the half by a score of 24-15 and outscored the Chieftains in the second half 30-28 as they closed out their season in a 52-45 loss to the Chieftains.
Rheanna Hopkins was the leading scorer for the Raiders with 20 points as Capri Strom had 15 points. Kaela Anderson chipped in with eight points in the Raiders loss.
Capri Strom and Vita Smith finished out their careers for the Red Raiders as they finished the season with an overall record of 5-8 and 4-6 in the East Lakeland Conference.
