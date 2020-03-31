PITCHING WITH GRIT

PITCHING WITH GRIT – From the pages of the April 6, 2017 sports Lake Holcombe’s Kierra Walters gives it everything she’s got Monday night as she pitches against Flambeau to open up the season. Walters would give up five runs early as the Falcons were to much as they captured the 10-2 victory on the road. – Photo by Todd Roehl

