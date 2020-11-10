2020 Cross Country
LadysmithNews Sports
All-Area Team
RunnerSchoolYear
Reahanna HopkinsBruceSo
Kyle Schueller BruceSr
Henry AllardFlambeauJr
Kristen LawtonFlambeauJr
Hope BurkiLadysmithSo
Kylee BeckerLadysmithSr
Mitchell LehmanLadysmithSo
Maddy NybakkeLadysmithSr
Bishop PetersonLadysmith Jr
Blake PrinceLadysmithJr
Eli RogersLadysmithSo
Rachel SovacoolLadysmithSr
Raemalee SmithLadysmithSo
Ethan StewartLadysmithSo
Jack WestLadysmithJr
Pete WestLadysmithJr
The Ladysmith New’s All-Area team is selected by Todd Roehl with input from participating area coaches with the sole purpose to celebrate kids and their accomplishments, attitudes, teamwork, sportsmanship and efforts in competition.
Players are listed alphabetically by school
