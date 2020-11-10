2020 Cross Country LadysmithNews Sports All-Area Team

2020 Cross Country 

LadysmithNews Sports

All-Area Team

RunnerSchoolYear

Reahanna HopkinsBruceSo

Kyle Schueller BruceSr

Henry AllardFlambeauJr

Kristen LawtonFlambeauJr

Hope BurkiLadysmithSo

Kylee BeckerLadysmithSr

Mitchell LehmanLadysmithSo

Maddy NybakkeLadysmithSr

Bishop PetersonLadysmith                               Jr            

Blake PrinceLadysmithJr

Eli RogersLadysmithSo

Rachel SovacoolLadysmithSr

Raemalee SmithLadysmithSo

Ethan StewartLadysmithSo

Jack WestLadysmithJr

Pete WestLadysmithJr

 

 

 

The Ladysmith New’s All-Area team is selected by Todd Roehl with input from participating area coaches with the sole purpose to celebrate kids and their accomplishments, attitudes, teamwork, sportsmanship and efforts in competition. 

Players are listed alphabetically by school

 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.