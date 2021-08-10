Hayshakers capture tournament title
The rain may have tried to cool things off this weekend in Glidden, but the Tony Hayshakers came in hot as teams from the Upper13 League battled to for the tournament title.
The Hayshakers opened up the tournament early Saturday morning as they took on the Ashland Merchants.
The Hayshaker bats were on from the jump as they scored three runs in the bottom of the first and second innings as that is all that was needed as the pitching of Dakota Herrmann and Chase Groothousen pitch a shutout as the Hayshakers took the 6-0 victory to advance.
Ben Kopacz led the way at the plate with three hits and two RBIs as Ethan Martin finished with two hits and one RBI. Bryce Merveden also had a base hit as Scottie Mateski finished with and RBI in the victory.
In the championship game, the Hayshakers faced off against the Lake Superior Sea Dogs and it was the Sea Dogs getting the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
The Hayshakers would answer though in the top of the second and third innings with five runs as they held off the Sea Dogs in a shorten game due to rain as they captured the Upper13 Tournament championship by the score of 5-2
It was Merveden with two hits and and RBI to lead the way as Jon Kaiser had two RBIs on the day as he came through for the Hayshakers. Tru Depee also finished the game with a RBI.
It was Kopacz and Martin getting it done on the mound as they gave up just two runs on two hits in the victory.
The Hayshakers now get set for the WBA playoffs as they head to Hayward Friday, Aug. 13 to take on the Hayward Hawks in the opening round as they enter the play-offs with an 18-5 overall record.
