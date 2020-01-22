Ladysmith hosts wrestling invite
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks hosted a nine team wrestling invitational Saturday despite mother noture’s attempt to push what is usually a tough tournament aside, but the tournament went on inside the Ladysmith Gymnasium.
In the end the invite was won by the Phillips Loggers as they claimed the team title with 176 points as Reedsville was second with 167 points and Ashland was third with 154.5 points. The Lumberjacks finished fifth, the Flambeau Falcons finished seventh and the Bruce Red Raiders placed ninth.
Ladysmith Lumberjacks
The Ladysmith wrestling team finished the day with eight wrestlers in the top four as they were led by heavy weight, Wade Stanger who came away with an individual title. Stanger was on the mat for a total of three minutes in five matches as the junior pinned his way through the competition on his way to a title Saturday at home. Stanger pinned Brandon Lemieux of Ashland in 29 seconds, Caleb Blegen of Turtle Lake in 44 seconds, Morgan Smith of Flambeau in 27 seconds, Darren Wagner of Reedsville in 41 seconds and Justin Weiss of Ashland in the final in 1:19 seconds.
At 106 pounds, Coltin Fenstermacher finished in second place on the day as Clayton Roscoe finished in third as he finished the day 2-2 with wins over Blake Engelstad of Cameron and Kyle Schmalz of Reedsville.
Derick Vollendorf finished in third place as he defeated Cayden Gifford of Cameron, Colin Dicus of Ladysmith and Bryer Christel of Reedsville as he finished 3-2 on the day.
Gant Rydlund went on to a third place finish at 160 pounds as he finished 3-2 on the day. Rydlund defeated Cross Decorah of Black River Falls, Erin Braun of Reedsville and Carter Klugow of Cameron Saturday at home.
Ryan Vollendorf finished in fourth place at 152 pounds as the senior finished 2-3. Vollendorf defeated Wyatt Verbeten of Reedsville and Kaylie Upson of Phillips on the day.
Logan Poradish also finished in fourth place at 145 pounds defeating Makenzie Peterson Phillips and Hayden Heath of Flambeau.
Dj Livingston finished fourth at 132 pounds with wins over Jackson Stenston of Reedsville and Marcus Hanson of Ladysmith.
March Zeches finished in seventh at 113 pounds, with a win over Evan Hahn of Cameron. Colin DIcus also finished seventh at 126 pounds. Marcus Hanson finished in sixth place at 132 sixth place with a win over Cole Romsos of Cameron and Caden Engel finished eighth at 152 pounds.
Flambeau Falcons
The Flambeau wrestling team was led by Cavan Ford at 170 pounds who won a title and Bryce Best who took home a title at 182 pounds for his second straight title in as many weeks as he out wrestled the competition on Saturday just four miles away from home in the Ladysmith gymnasium.
Best picked up three pins over Keven Anderson of Bruce, McCoy Reimer of Reedsville and Silas Cleveland of Black River Falls. Best also picked up a tech fall victory over Isaac Pearce of Ashland by a score of 18-2 and defeat Kees Hoogland of Phillips in the final by a score of 15-9.
Ford picked up his first title as a Falcon at 170 pounds pinning his way to a title as he defeated Austin Lloyd of Bruce and Casey Braun of Reedsville.
Morgan Smith picked up a fourth place finish at heavy weight as the freshman defeated Caleb Blegen of Turtle Lake and Brandon Lemieux of Ashland.
Nathan Rymarkiewicz and Hayden Heath both finished in fifth place as Rymakrkiewicz defeated Brian Higut of Black River Falls and Ethan Kenner of Phillips at 138 pounds. Heath defeated Makenzie Peterson of Phillips as he finished fifth at 145 pounds to round out the Falcon roster Saturday at Ladysmith.
Bruce Red Raiders
The Bruce Red Raiders were led by Austin Lloyd’s third place finish at 170 pounds as Saint Mortenson finished fourth at 195 pounds as he picked up a decision victory over Nick Chapman-Jackson of Phillips.
Keven Anderson and Rene Martinez picked up sixth place finishes as Anderson wrestled at 182 pounds and Martinez wrestled at 220 pounds.
Harold Garcia finished in eighth place at 138 pounds as Aaron Lloyd finished eighth as well at 132 pounds for the Red Raiders.
All three teams are back in action this week as the Lumberjacks are in Cameron on Tuesday night to take on the Comets in conference dual meet action and then off to Arcadia on Saturday.
For the Falcons they are at St. Croix Falls for what is always one of the toughest tournaments on the Falcons schedule in the second half of the season.
Bruce will be in dual meet action on Thursday as they travel to Cornell to take on Cornell/Gilman in conference dual meet action.
