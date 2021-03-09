2020-2021
East Lakeland
All-Conference Boy’s Basketball
FIRST TEAM
PlayerSchoolYear
Preston HerricksBirchwood12
Dan BrockmanBruce12
Harley OpachanFlambeau11
Kaden CrankLake Holcombe12
Brock FlaterLake Holcombe12
Tristen HarderNew Auburn12
SECOND TEAM
PlayerSchool Year
Ryan PopowichBruce9
Dylan BoweCornell10
Riley EwerFlambeau11
Matt ElmhorstNew Auburn11
Triton RobeyNew Auburn11
Tyler BishopWinter12
HONARABLE MENTION
PlayerSchool Year
Matt PopowichBruce10
Jake ThomeBruce10
Blake MooreFlambeau11
Riley GingrasLake Holcombe12
Colton MinnickLake Holcombe11
Player of the Year – Tristen Harder (New Auburn)
Players are listed alphabetically by school
