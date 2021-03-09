2020-2021 East Lakeland All-Conference Boy’s Basketball

2020-2021

East Lakeland

All-Conference Boy’s Basketball

FIRST TEAM 

PlayerSchoolYear

Preston HerricksBirchwood12

Dan BrockmanBruce12

Harley OpachanFlambeau11

Kaden CrankLake Holcombe12

Brock FlaterLake Holcombe12

Tristen HarderNew Auburn12

SECOND TEAM 

PlayerSchool      Year

Ryan PopowichBruce9

Dylan BoweCornell10

Riley EwerFlambeau11

Matt ElmhorstNew Auburn11

Triton RobeyNew Auburn11

Tyler BishopWinter12

HONARABLE MENTION

PlayerSchool                    Year

Matt PopowichBruce10

Jake ThomeBruce10

Blake MooreFlambeau11

Riley GingrasLake Holcombe12

Colton MinnickLake Holcombe11

 

Player of the Year – Tristen Harder (New Auburn)

 

 

Players are listed alphabetically by school

 

 

