CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Kristen Lawton was named the 2021 East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season. The Flambeau junior had another outstanding year for head coach, Mandy Bratanich and the Falcons. – Photo by Todd Roehl
