Alexis Burroughs Gains All-America award

Alexis Burroughs Gains All-America awards at St. Cloud State University
St. Cloud State junior Alexis Burroughs, a resident of Ladysmith, Wisc. and graduate of Ladysmith H.S., has been named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) All-American team for the 2019-20 season. The selections are highlighted by ten from St. Cloud State University men’s and women’s swimming and diving. Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, the CSCAA Board adjusted the selection criteria for each Division.
“Despite the cancellation of the NCAA Championships, Coach (Jeff) Hegle did a remarkable job this season,” explained Greg Earhart, Executive Director of the CSCAA. “These ten student-athletes had the rug pulled out from them this season, so we are excited to recognize them.”
“This is a well-deserved honor for these outstanding St. Cloud State student-athletes,” SCSU head coach Jeff Hegle said. “The Huskies had some great performances on the first days of competition at the NCAA championships before the remaining events were canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, and this type of recognition is a fitting tribute to the success of the Huskies in 2019-20. The way the NCAA meet ended was unfortunate, but I know our swimmers and divers are anxiously awaiting their return to the pool in order to start preparing for the 2020-21 season.”
In the 200 medley relay, Burroughs, Marena Kouba, Kasey Milstroh and Chelsea Gehrke added an All-America award in the women’s 200 medley relay with a 14th place finish at the 2020 NCAA meet. The foursome charted a time of 1:42.88 in the 200 medley finals. In the prelims on the first day of the NCAA meet, SCSU notched a time of 1:42.64, which is the second best time in this event in the SCSU recordbook. The 200 free relay also qualified (and received All-America honors) for the NCAA meet and that team consisted of Burroughs, Alaina Friske, Gehrke and Milstroh.
The SCSU women’s team claimed first place honors at the 2020 NSIC championships under the leadership of head coach Jeff Hegle.
