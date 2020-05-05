Ladysmith track team finding a way while on hold
At the beginning of practice on Monday, March 16th, the Ladysmith Track and Field team was told that this was going to be their last practice for a while as school and all extra curricular activities were going to be shutting down for an extended period of time due to the CoronaVirus. At the time, all the athletes and coaches expected to return back to school and track and field practice after a couple weeks. As the shut down continued to get extended longer and longer, the WIAA eventually decided to cancel all spring sports contests and tournament series for the 2020 season. Despite the fact that there will not be any track and field meets this spring, that doesn’t mean that the Ladysmith track and field athletes are done with their season.
Ever since Tuesday, March 17th, all athletes on the track and field team have had the opportunity to be virtually coached by their coaches, who are continuing to volunteer their time for the remainder of the season. Each day, workouts are made available to all the different training groups and coaches are available to virtually assist athletes as needed. Even though no varsity letters can be earned this season, there are still plenty of other Team Awards that members of the Ladysmith Track and Field Team can work towards as they look to improve themselves for the next time they compete on the track or in the field. “When athletes get their workouts each day, they are given their main workout as well as many other supplemental workouts. The main workout is worth one point and the supplemental workouts are worth half a point. Only one main workout may be done each day, but athletes may do as many supplemental workouts as they would like. The Team Awards (and criteria that must be met by June 6th) that are available for both high school and middle school track and field athletes this season,” stated head coach Jacob bner .
Awards include:
Rising Star Award
Middle School Only
30 points
Write a 250 word essay on “How you grew as a track and field athlete this season while having to train alone and not being able to compete in any meets.”
Coach’s Award
High School Only
60 points
Write a 250 word essay on “How you grew as a track and field athlete this season while having to train alone and not being able to compete in any meets.”
Senior Award
Seniors Only
60 points
Write a 250 word essay on “Why high school athletes shouldn’t take sports for granted.”
Dedication Award
High School needs 70 points
Middle School needs 40 points
Write a 250 word essay on “What you love the most about Ladysmith Track and Field.”
Leadership by Example Award
High School needs 80 points
Middle School needs 50 points
Write a 250 word essay on “Why having leaders who lead by example on a team is important.”
“The workouts that our athletes are doing are not easy and the criteria for the Team Awards is tough. These are in no way “watered down” or “pity” awards. Our athletes are going to have to work hard and be dedicated to their training in order to earn any of these awards. My goal in creating these awards is to make the criteria tough enough where no one can argue that they were just “given” these awards. These awards have merit to them, and they are hopefully prestigious enough that our athletes would feel proud to put on them on applications for jobs, scholarships, awards, etc. that they are applying for. Our program prides itself on not only developing quality athletes to put on the track and in the field, but also developing quality students, citizens, and leaders to put into the classroom, community, and workforce. Even though we can’t do this in person this season, hopefully we can provide the tools and support necessary for our athletes to do this on their own,” coach Ebner concluded.
Below is a list of athletes who earned at least five points for the week of April 27th - May 1st:
High school girls, seniors: Mady Clark, Faith Meltz, Kylee Millin.
Juniors: Kylee Becker, Abby Meltz, Maddy Nybakke, Rachel Sovacool. Sophomores: Holly Rands, Madison Read. Freshmen: Hope Burki, Allison Clark, Emerson Clark, Tristen Simon, Raemalee Smith.
High school boys, juniors: Ren Nees. Sophomores: Bishop Peterson, Blake Prince, Jack West, Pete West. Freshmen:Ethan Stewart.
Middle school girls, 8th graders: Miranda Grotzinger, Taylor Ptacek, Katrina Stanger. 7th graders: Casey Luther, Kelsey Millin, Grace Pearson, Shelby Rozak. 6th graders: Keira Hoyt, Kiara Howard, Audrey Martin.
Middle school boys, 7th grader: Timmy Meltz.
