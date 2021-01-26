Flambeau girls pick up two more conference wins
The Flambeau girl’s basketball team made two separate trips down HWY 27 south last week as they were on the road in Cornell last Tuesday to take on the Chiefs, and then returned down the same path Friday night to take on the Lake Holcombe Chieftains.
Tuesday’s game against the Chiefs saw the Falcons come away with their seventh conference victory of the season as they came away with the 54-43 victory. “Cornell gave us a tough game and we were happy to come out on top, they have really improved since our first meeting,” stated head coach, Mandy Bratanich.
On Friday the Falcons were in Lake Holcombe for a showdown as the Chieftains looked to avenge their earlier 55-36 loss in Tony as they had the scored all tied up at the half with the score 29-29 heading into the locker room.
The second half was just as close as it came down to the final minute of play as the Falcons held off the Chieftains by four points as they captured the 55-51 victory to stay perfect at 8-0 in conference play. “t never fails to be a close game when we play Lake Holcombe, this was no different. In the first half with under 10 mins to go we found ourselves down 25-6. We made some changes on both ends of the floor and they paid off. We were able to go into the half tied 29-29. In the second half there were some lead changes but in the end we were able to hold on for the win. Our bench was key as we had some foul trouble. Brianna Kopacz and Emma Schindler were able to go in and make a positive impact for us. Also Maddie Martin and Ali Hruby put in valuable minutes for us,” coach Bratanich concluded.
Kristen Lawton led the way with 19 points for the Falcons as Sophie Hauser had 14 points. Abby Bratanich finished with six points as Maddie Martin Brianna Kopacz both chipped in with four points in the victory.
The Falcons have a bit of a break now as they get set for two road games next week as they will be at Clear Lake on Monday and then turn around to head to Winter on Tuesday with just three games left in the regular season.
