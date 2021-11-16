Jills set for season under new head coach
The Ladysmith Lumberjill basketball team will have several familiar faces on the court, but a some what new one on the side line as Joe Clark enters his first year as the Jills new head coach as he will be assisted by Bethany Meltz.
The Jills come into the 2021-22 season after a 12-9 overall record from a year ago as they finished fourth in the Heart O’ North with a 11-5 record.
The Jills will look to junior Raemalee Smith, who is poised to score her 1000th career point sometime this season to lead the way with junior team mates Allison and Emerson Clark.
Seniors this season for the Lumberjills are Morgan Diamond, Kamia Silva and Holly Rands who all bring floor experience to the team as well as great leadership for a team poised to breakout as a top contender in conference play. “We are really looking to deliver an up tempo style of basketball that is both fun and exciting to play as well as watch for the fans. Our goal is to compete for a conference championship and regional championship as we start with a tough schedule by heading to McDonell to start the season,” stated coach Clark.
With a team of over 20 players grades 9-12, the Jills will have the numbers to set themselves up for a great season as they look to bring back the tradition of Lumberjill Basketball that saw their last state tournament birth in 1997.
The goals are set and the message is clear from coach Clark as the Lumberjills opened up their season this week in Chippewa against a state contender in McDonell. “I have had the opportunity to coach most of our varsity girls since they began playing basketball. I am excited to be able to coach them as they finish off their basketball careers and see if we can make a deep run in the playoffs,” Clark concluded.
The Jills are on the road this Thursday as they head to Prairie Farm to take on the East Lakeland favorite Panthers before returning home on Tuesday, Nov. 23 to take on Stanley-Boyd in their home opener under coach Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.