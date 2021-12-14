Rene Martinez earns runner-up at Barron Invite
The Bruce wrestling team was in on the mat this weekend as they overcame the heavy snow fall over the night Friday as they made the trip to Barron to compete at the annual Barron Wrestling Invite.
Leading the way for the Red Raiders was heavy weight, Rene Martinez as he finished the day in second place with victories over Michael Wright of L/F/G by fall and Ethan Jensen of Hudson by a pin fall. Martinez fell in the final to Mike Nelson of Unity to bring home the silver medal for the Raiders.
Ronan Garcia placed fourth at 126 pounds with a pin over Ethan Anderson of Hudson as team mate Kyle Whitcome also place fourth at 132 pounds with a victory over Tristain Campeau of Osceola by fall.
Harold Garcia went on to place sixth at 132 pounds with two victories on the day over Trenton Borgwardt of Clear Lake and Shawn Beaver of Ashland. Both victories were by pin fall.
Keven Anderson went on to a tenth place finish with a victory over Trey Brown of Barron as Johnny Jacobs went on to a twelfth place finish at 160 pounds.
The Raider wrestlers will be back in action this Thursday as they head to Unity for a four team dual meet quad at 6 p.m..
