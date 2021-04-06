Column by Todd Roehl

Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.