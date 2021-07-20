MARDI GRAS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPS – The team of Armand West, Dominic Pape, Carissa Riel, Brody Closs, Alyssa Mikelson and James West claimed the Mardi Gras volleyball Championship last Saturday as they finished with an 8-0 record on the day at the West Cove Lanes in Ladysmith.
