Tridents have had a busy few weeks:
The Trident Swim and Dive team has had a busy few weeks with two dual meets and participating in a “virtual” invite. On September 3, the Tridents traveled to Minocqua to swim against the Lakeland High School Swim team to begin their Great Norther Conference season. At the end of the night, the Tridents came up short and took their first loss to a very talented Lakeland team. “We had some good swims with Brooke Lechleitner taking a first in the 50 Free and Madeline Bunton a first in the 500 Freestyle but overall just couldn’t get in front of them on many of the events,” head coach, Matt Bunton stated.
A week later, the Tridents hosted Medford for their second conference dual meet with much better results and taking the win. The meet started out neck and neck with the Tridents and Medford exchanging leads through the first series of events. After a second and third place finish by the Tridents A and B relays in the 200 Medley, Olivia Bunton took a first in the 200 Freestyle with a time of 2:17.65. Her sister Madeline then swam a 26.86 50 Freestyle to take first in that event with teammates Sadie Heath and Federica Santori going under :30 seconds for 3rd and 4th place, respectively. “At the break, after the 50 Free, we were just two points ahead. The girls knew exactly what they had to do capture the win.,” coach Bunton pointed out.
In the 100 Butterfly, Brooke Lechleitner took first with a personal best 1:03.73 and freshmen Madilyn Kempen captured 3rd place with a time of 1.16.12. Next, Madeline Bunton took another first in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 57.18 and Sadie Heath capturing 3rd. In the 500 Freestyle, Olivia Bunton swam a personal best time of 6:06.48to a first with Michelle Gaddy taking third in that event. In the 200 Freestyle relay, the A and B relays captured another first and third place finishes. In the 100 yard Backstroke, Brooke Lechleitner held on for a second place finish against Medford’s Erin Bergman with Sanaa Trott and Kitara Fye swimming to 4th and 5th place finishes. In the 100 Breaststroke, Mya Baselt and Michelle Gaddy were able to get second and third place finishes against Medford’s Aiden Denzer. Finally, in the 400 Freestyle relay, the Tridents A relay took first and the B relay took 3rd to pull ahead a finish the night 93-77 over Medford. “It’s easy to point at a few of the big swims that we had tonight, but really this was a whole team effort with many of our younger swimmers rising the occasion and swimming their hearts out to earn valuable points for their team. We still have a lot of work to do in regard to fitness and technique, but I was very happy with how the girls responded tonight,” coach Bunton commented.
The girls then wrapped up these busy weeks with a “virtual invite” with Superior, Rice Lake and Two Harbors. The annual Superior Spartan Relays are a high point for the girls every season and although not able to be together in the same pool, they made the best of it. The Tridents were fortunate that the Rice Lake team was able to make the trip over and swim with them at Ladysmith. The meet opened up with diving with Kitara Fye scoring a season high 159 in 6 dives. “Last season, the divers and their coach from Rice Lake would come practice at Ladysmith along with a diver from Tomahawk every Monday night and we haven’t be able to do that this year. So, it was great for the girls to be able to dive and enjoy one another’s company again. At the end of the meet, the Tridents had secured a 2nd place finish overall with 1st in the 300 Medley Relay, 4 x 50 Butterfly Relay and the 100, 100, 200, 500 Crescendo Freestyle Relay. “This is always a fun meet for the team and the girls all look forward to. The virtual format didn’t have all the excitement of course of a big meet up in Superior, but any day we can all get together and compete is gift at this point,” coach Bunton concluded
The Tridents will be at home on Thursday, September 17th to host Mosinee at 5:30pm.
