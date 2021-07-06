High School Summer contact guidlines
All sport coaches have five days of unrestricted school coaching contact opportunity during the summer, between the end of school and July 31; the days do not need to be consecutive. Unrestricted school opportunities allow you to use school support and facilities as you would during the season. Unrestricted school coaching contact means teams can assemble with coaches, school monies and resources can be applied, and schools can sponsor the events/activities.
The 5 contact days must be the same for all levels within a sport program. Unrestricted school contact days are open to any and all interested students in your school from the last day of school to July 31. They are not allowed during the school year.
NOTE: In 2021,g11-player football practice begins on August 3 and equipment/fitness testing may be done on August 2.
Unrestricted school football coaching contact must end on July 24 in order to meet the dead week rule. 8-Player football coaching contact must conclude by July 31. Football must follow the acclimatization plan if school resources are used.
For coaches in all sports except football, unlimited “non-school” contact may be used by coaches during the summertime provided, such non-school programs are not limited to students on the basis of school or team affiliation. The summertime being defined as when school is not in normal session (the last day of school to the first day of school).
An ‘acceptable non-school program’ is a program which is not limited based on school and/or team status and no school monies or resources can be applied. Schools cannot sponsor these nonschool events/activities. Use of school support and facilities must be done in the same manner as any other non-school group such as 4-H, boy scouts, or local rotary.
Unlimited contact is open to any and all interested students in your community and other communities along with being voluntary.
During the summer and school year out of season, athletes may assemble in any manner they wish without school or coach involvement (other than the five contact days). The booster club is considered non-school.
