Falcon girls golf at Grantsburg
The Flambeau girls golf team headed to Grantsburg on Tuesday Sept. 8 having never played the course before and it was great for the Falcon girls to see something different. Sophie Hauser led the way with a 44 and Shyla Applebee added a 47. As a team they had their lowest score of the year with a 216. “Sophie has been working hard to get back on track and it paid off Tuesday night,” stated head coach, Mandy Bratanich.
On Monday, Sept. 14 the Falcons traveled to Osseo for a conference meet. The Falcons top three golfers started a little shaky but were able to finish strong as Shyla Applebee shot a 51, Sophie Hauser came in with a 51, and Abby Bratanich added a 52. Alyssa Polak had a good night as well with a 60. “Our team score was 214 as we are starting to get a better feel on the greens and that really helps lower our total score. We only have a couple weeks before regionals and we are just starting to knock the rust off,” coach Bratanich concluded.
