Jills stay the course as season winds down
The Ladysmith Lumberjill Golfers started this week with a short jaunt to Sioux Creek Golf Course to play the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser team on the beautiful but at times challenging par 36 course. The weather was beautiful and the competition was friendly; the team enjoyed the meet, course and their hosts.
Payton Kell scored a 57 for the event earning her first conference point for the year and setting a personal best of her girls golf career. Payton improves every meet and the team was excited for her to reach a personal goal. Congratulations, Payton!
Michelle Wallin continued her strong run of medalist finishes with a score of 46, earning 5 conference points. With these 5 points Michelle broke away from the tie for first place in conference standings and is currently the sole holder of the first place position with 30
conference points to her season.
Also earning conference points at Sioux Creek was Rachel Kostka with a second place finish, tying with Emma Haselhuhn of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser for 3 conference points each. Rachel is currently ranked 19th in conference standings for the season. Rachel is having a strong senior year on the golf team and is a strong cheerleader and morale booster for anyone needing a pep talk.
The Ladysmith Lumberjills Golf team played in the Northwestern Invitational at Hidden Greens Golf Course in Solon Springs on Thursday. They competed against 9 other area teams; including many conference and regional teams that the Lumberjills will face in their Conference and Regional Meets in the coming weeks.
The Lumberjills placed 4th with a team score of 452 on the tough par 72, 18 hole course; following Hayward, Barron and Superior. Michelle Wallin earned a 10th place individual medal with her score of 100 on the day. Michelle demonstrated some mental toughness and strong golf skills as she parred a tough hole 3 and recovered some challenging situations with some good shots.
Sydney Schott had a good showing, with a score of 112 on the 18 hole day. Sydney’s overall performance showed some great consistency over the entire course, with a score of 55 on the front nine and 57 on the back nine. Sydney was able to play her game and maintain her performance over the entire course, demonstrating stamina and consistency of play. This will be a benefit as the team moves towards a series of 18-hole meets in tournament play.
Morgan Diamond has a strong back 9 on the day and overcame some early challenges to mark a strong finish. Morgan is a strong competitor and contributor to the team. Stay tuned for her
next amazing golf feat.
