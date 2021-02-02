Chieftains get wins over Warriors, Bobcats
The Lake Holcombe boy’s basketball team started last week the same way it finished the week as they picked up victories over conference opponents.
Last Tuesday, the Chieftains were on the road in Winter as they took a 33-20 half-time lead and turned it into a 75-44 victory over the Warriors as three players were in double-digits. “The boys came out a little sluggish to start the game but still took a 33-20 lead into halftime. They once again had a strong second half outscoring Winter 42-24 in the second half and came home with a 75-44 victory. This was the fourth win in a row for the boys. It was also a great win in that all 11 players saw court time and 8 players got in the scoring column,” stated head coach Joy Webster.
Kaden Krank went on to finish with 19 points, Riley Gingras scored 18 points and Brock Flater finished with 17 points.
On Thursday the Chieftains found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard as they took on Owen-Withee in non-conference action as they were downed 75-54.
Crank had another big night with 18 points a Flater scored 10 points. Dylan Bowen finished with seven points a Colton Minnick chipped in with six.
On Friday night the Chieftains were on their way to a big win over Birchwood when they stopped the game after Brock Flater hit his 1000 career point at home in front of his family and friends. The Chieftains went on to a dominant 83-34 victory over the Bobcats as Flater finished 20 points in his historic night. Gingras finished with 15 points, Bowen had fourteen and Crank finished with 10 points as four players from Lake Holcombe were in double digits. Will Kiegle had seven as Minnick scored six points in the home victory. “Brock Flater scores 20 points and hits 1000 points in a 83-34 win over Birchwood on Friday night. We played great pressure defense tonight. Flater led the team with 6 steals followed by Crank with four and Colton Minnick and Dylan Bowen with 3 apiece. Brock Flater and Colton Minnick combined for 14 steals. K Crank and D Bowen also grabbed four steals each. Riley Gingras and Kaden Crank and Brock Flater combined for 20 rebounds followed by Tate Sauerwein with six. We had very balanced scoring tonight with four players reaching double figures. Nate Jones, Harley Schroeder, and Tate Sauerwein all goy in the scoring column with two a piece. I am very proud of Brock as it takes a lot of work and determination to reach 1000 and he did it this season with vision in only one eye,” coach Webster concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.