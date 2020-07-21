Hayshakers lock up Upper13 Championship
The Tony Hayshakers have been on a roll in Upper13 League play as they were undefeated and looking to wrap up a league title last weekend at home, but first they were on the road in Minoqua to take on the Wood Ducks in non-conference action.
Saturday’s game against was a heartbreaker for the Hayshakers , as they lost the lead late in a 9-7 defeat. The game was tied at seven with in the bottom of the seventh inning when Minoqua took the lead on a first pitch home run scoring the eventual two winning runs.
Despite the loss, the Hayshakers did collect six hits in the high-scoring affair, mostly in the top of the fifth when the Hayshakers scored seven runs. The big inning was thanks to an error on a ball put in play by Jon Nelson. Driving in runs for the Hayshakers were Scottie Mateski, Groothousen and Bryce Meverden.
Nate Roach was on the hill for Tony Hayshakers . He lasted four innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out three. Kevin Brockman and Groothousen entered the game as relief, throwing two innings and two innings respectively.
On Sunday, the Hayshakers returned home to take on the Iron CIty Miners in what had championship implications on the line in Upper13 League play. The Hayshakers found themselves in an immediate hole as they trailed 2-0 after the top of the first. It took a few innings, but the Hayshakers settled in and tied things up in the bottom of the third inning and took the 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth. It was the Miners tying tup the game at three in the seventh and just like that, the story was written for the Hayshakers to win the game in dramatic fashion as the entered the bottom of the eighth inning scoring the eventual winning runs as they held off the Miners in the ninth to go on to a 5-3 victory and officially wrap up the 2020 Upper13 League Championship as well as punch their ticket to the 2020 WBA State Tournament in Spooner on August 14-16.
IN the victory it was Carter Verdegan, Ben Kopacz, Nate Roach, Meverden, and Scottie Mateski each collected one hit to lead the Hayshakers at the plate.
Martin was the winning pitcher as he surrendered zero runs on one hit over two innings, striking out one and walking zero. Dakota Herrmann started the game surrendering three runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one.
The Hayshakers are undefeated in Uper13 action as the are 5-0 and looking to cap off their undefeated league season as they travel to take on Washburn this Sunday.
In other league games it was Glidden over Lake Superior 5-1 and Hurley downed Washburn 12-5.
