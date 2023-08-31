Elk
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wis. DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to help the DNR better monitor the movements of the state’s elk herds throughout the fall breeding season by reporting sightings of elk outside of their normal ranges.

September marks the beginning of the breeding season for elk, with the season running through October. While most breeding activity occurs within their established territory, the Clam Lake and Black River Elk Ranges, younger bull elk have been known to wander great distances this time of year in search of unoccupied territory and lower competition for female elk.

